Police investigating after woman shot and killed in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
Police said officers were called to Wall Street for a report of a gunshot around 12:21 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived they found a woman lying on the floor in an apartment.
Police said the woman was shot in the torso.
Officials said paramedics provided treatment to the woman and transported her to a local hospital, where she later died.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
The woman has not yet been identified by officials.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
