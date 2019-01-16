HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An investigation alleging health care fraud involving employees of the Hartford Board of Education is underway.
Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is investigating the dozens of cases of insurance fraud.
An audit discovered dozens of ex-spouses were still on health plans, receiving tens of thousands of dollars in claims.
These are taxpayer dollars' being spent.
Just one case racked up nearly $700,000 in claims and it wasn't caught for 15 years.
But now that the audit is done, the schools are on a mission to hold people accountable and to get the money back.
The audit was launched in December 2017. When the report came back six months later it revealed Hartford taxpayers were shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars when they didn't need to.
"I can't believe it, I'm paying for their fraud," said Kariana DeJesus, Hartford taxpayer.
Secova, a benefit's administration company, was hired to do the audit and they found more than two dozen ex-spouses of Hartford school employees remained on their insurance plans for years after getting divorces.
Twenty-seven employees didn't have their exes removed and of those 27, 17 filed claims that altogether totaled $63,000.
However, the most expensive case came from an ex who was dropped from the plan just prior to the audit.
Hartford Public Schools learned the divorce happened 15 years ago and the ex-spouse ran up claims that totaled about $700,000.
In a statement from Hartford Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, she says she'll, "hold accountable any and all employees who are deemed to have improperly taken advantage of our health care plan."
She turned them over to Hartford police and they are now investigating more than 20 of these cases.
Due to the audit, the schools are expected to save more than half a million dollars.
The City of Hartford, after 10 years of not doing one, decided to do its own audit on the 1,300 who worth there. That audit is still going on.
These numbers may be astounding to taxpayers, but the school system says the results were in the same range as the top five education project Secova previously completed.
The State’s Attorney’s Office has been notified of the allegations and audit.
They are monitoring the outcome to determine if any crimes have been committed.
Hartford police are working with several other agencies to investigate the case and will provide a report at the conclusion of the investigation.
According to Hartford police, there is not timeline of when the investigation will be finished.
If you're a Hartford school employees and you need to check to make sure you're filing everything correctly below is a step by step list of what you need to do to be in compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.