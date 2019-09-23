HEBRON, CT (WFSB) – State Police are investigating an incident related to RHAM Middle School on Monday afternoon.
A letter was sent to families after a Google search for RHAM Middle School showed an antisemitic picture alongside the information for the middle school.
The district is working with Google and State Police to have the picture taken down. They are also working with State Police investigate this incident and identify the person responsible.
The incident is currently under investigation and State Police said it poses no immediate safety concern to the students.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Troop K.
