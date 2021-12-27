FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station in Fairfield Saturday night.
Police say they were notified of an individual being robbed at knife point around 10:25 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms on Post Road.
When officers arrived, the victim showed them a picture of a small black vehicle fleeing the scene, police said.
Officials say the suspect was described as a white male with a short beard and a gray hoodie, and wielded a serrated knife with a wooden red handle.
The suspect opened the victim's passenger side door and threatened to stab the victim, police said.
Police say the victim handed over his wallet and was not injured.
The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840.
