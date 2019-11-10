WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Woodbridge police are investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found in the woods.
Woodbridge Police, State Police, and Major Crimes closed a section of Woodfield Road on Saturday night and remained on scene until Sunday morning.
Police say the incident is connected to the report of a missing person that is being investigated by New Haven police.
Channel 3 spoke with neighbors who said the scene was abnormal for the quiet neighborhood.
"It’s an anomaly. It doesn’t happen very often. So, I hope they find whoever dumped it," said Woodbridge resident, Eric Saccenti, who said it was odd to see a New Haven police cruiser, too.
"He just came down the street, pulled into the driveway, backed out and then went back up the road, which we were just kind of wondering. It was strange to see a New Haven cruiser over here."
Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit are assisting in the investigation, officials said.
Police say the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will determine the victim's identity and cause of death.
