HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Police are currently investigating a crash on Sigourney Street in Hartford involving a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped and brought down power lines.
According to police the car was stolen in West Hartford.
Sigourney Street is currently closed from Albany Avenue to Homestead Avenue.
One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At this time it is unclear if it was the driver or a pedestrian.
