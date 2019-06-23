MADISON, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation (Encon) Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at Hammonasset Beach State Park on Saturday night.
Officials say police responded to the crash around 7:11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a single SUV that had rolled over between the rotary and the ticket booth at the park.
The vehicle had six occupants, officials said. Two were ejected from the vehicle. The driver and three passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.
Officials say 18-year-old Nicholas Proto, 18, of Higganum, was pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Lee Sawyer with DEEP said the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting Encon Police with the investigation.
The park was closed Saturday evening as a result of the crash. It reopened Sunday morning.
