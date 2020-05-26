BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday night.
Police responded to the report of a two-car crash around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and North Street.
One of the drivers was brought to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Police identified the driver as 33-year-old Joseph Scarzella of Bristol.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is being urged to contact police at 860-584-3035.
