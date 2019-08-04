GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Guilford on Saturday.
Police say the vehicle was traveling north on I-95 around 4:30 a.m. when it got onto the Exit 57 off ramp and exited the road on the left side of the ramp. The vehicle then drove into the grass gore area between I-95 and the Exit 57 off ramp.
The vehicle then struck a small embankment off the road before going down a large embankment and striking multiple trees, officials said. The vehicle then came to an uncontrolled rest and caught on fire.
Police say the operator of the vehicle walked to a gas station nearby and reported the crash. Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene.
When fire personnel extinguished the fire, they found the deceased body of a passenger, police said.
Officials have identified the victim as Remy Johnston, 25, of Madison.
The operator of the vehicle was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Rochette of State Police Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.
