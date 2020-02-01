KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating a crash in Killingly that left one person dead and another injured.
Officials say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday.
Police say one vehicle was traveling west on Route 6 before swerving into the opposite lane and striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound.
The westbound vehicle then rolled several times before coming to a stop in the westbound lane, police said.
Officials say the operator, Jeffrey Ward, 43, of Danielson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
A teen passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kimball Hospital for treatment.
The operator of the eastbound vehicle did not suffer any injuries and complied with police on the investigation.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.
