NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in New Haven Monday.
The crash happened around 12:14 p.m. at the intersection of Chapel Street and Central Avenue, police said.
Authorities say a Ford van and a Honda were involved in the crash.
Both operators were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The operator of the Honda was later pronounced dead, police said.
Police say the operator of the van is in stable condition.
Any witnesses are asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
