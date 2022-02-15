GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a crash that happened Monday night on Route 2 in Glastonbury.
It happened around 10 p.m. on the westbound side of Route 2.
One car was involved in the collision.
Police say the operator lost control of the vehicle and collided with trees.
One person died in the crash, state police said.
Police identified the victim as Scudder Evans, 28, of Marlborough.
The state Department of Transportation says that Route 2 West was closed between Exits 10 and 9.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.