HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a crash that happened early Sunday morning in Hartford, said police.
Police say they responded to the crash on Main Street around 1:28 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a Kia Sorrento that suffered heavy damage as well as a damaged Infiniti G35.
Officials say three occupants of the Kia were taken to the hospital for injuries. One of the occupants, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital.
The occupants of the Infiniti fled the scene, police said.
The crash is still being investigated.
