AVON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened on Friday night in Avon, officials said.
Police say officers responded to the crash near 691 Waterville Road around 7:23 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a black Dodge Durango that had rolled over in the wood line.
Officers found the lone male occupant who suffered from severe head and upper body injuries, said police.
The male was taken to UConn Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, said police.
Officials have not identified the victim yet.
The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad responded to the crash and are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Avon Police at 860-409-4200 and ask for Officer Ryan Dery or Officer Jason Reardon, who are the primary investigators of the crash.
