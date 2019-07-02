HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened overnight on New Britain Avenue near Julius Street, said officials.
Police said a vehicle and a scooter were involved in the crash. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene.
Officials say the crash closed New Britain Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street. The area has reopened.
Crime Scene Division Detectives are conducting an investigation, said police.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.