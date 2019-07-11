HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A person was shot and killed behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford Thursday afternoon.
Police were on the scene of a shooting around 1 p.m.
The school is located on Wethersfield Ave.
The male victim died from his injuries after suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police have not released additional details about the age or identity of the victim.
School was not in session at the time of the shooting.
This is the third shooting in Hartford since Thursday morning.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
