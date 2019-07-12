HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night in Hartford.
According to police a man was shot in the area of Main Street and Mahl Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m.
There was a heavy police presence in the area as officials investigated.
Officials say investigators from the Major Crimes Division were on scene.
