MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating a deadly shooting on Allen Avenue Saturday.
Officials say the shooting happened around 11:42 a.m.
One male victim was killed in the shooting, police said.
Major Crimes is taking over investigation of the shooting.
Police said there is not threat to the public and it was an isolated incident.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.