NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Norwich, police said.
Police responded to the area of 90 North Street around 9:34 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
A 46-year-old male was shot and succumbed to his injuries at William Backus Hospital, police said.
Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide and an investigation is ongoing.
The victim will be identified by authorities when the family is notified.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at 860-886-5561 EXT #3159 or by email at chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org. The department’s anonymous tip line can be reached at 860-886-5561 EXT # 4.
