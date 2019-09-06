NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a serious crash involving a dirt bike Thursday evening.
The crash occurred in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Longhini Lane.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries from the crash.
Detective and the reconstruction team were on the scene for several hours to determine the cause of the accident.
No additional details have been released.
