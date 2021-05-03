New Haven police investigating discovery of body

New Haven police are investigating the discovery of a body on Liberty Street Monday evening (WFSB). 

NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found on Liberty Street. 

According to police, officers are on scene in the area of 85 Liberty Street. 

Police said the discovery has not been determined to be suspicious  but the investigation is on going. 

