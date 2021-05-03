NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found on Liberty Street.
According to police, officers are on scene in the area of 85 Liberty Street.
Police said the discovery has not been determined to be suspicious but the investigation is on going.
