NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police called the weekend deaths of a man and a woman inside a home a double homicide.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff said first responders were notified by a 911 caller around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday that two severely injured people were found inside an apartment on Winthrop Avenue.
The two parties were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators remained on the scene as of Monday morning.
Police withheld the names of the two individuals pending notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
