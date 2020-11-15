HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being shot on Flatbush Avenue.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says it happened around 6 p.m. at the Taco Bell.
Both victims were conscious and alert when they were taken to an area hospital.
Lt. Cicero adds that the incident is believed to have happened in the parking lot.
Police have also detained a person of interest.
