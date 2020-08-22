NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were critically injured after being stabbed in the downtown New Haven area Friday afternoon.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, officers responded to the area of the downtown bus stop at Chapel and Temple Street around 4:25 p.m. to find that a 22-year-old New Haven had been stabbed several times and a 29-year-old New Haven man had been stabbed in the back.
The suspect had fled the area.
Capt. Duff says both victims remain hospitalized and are in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
