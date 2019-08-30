NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are investigating two early morning stabbings on Friday.
Officers responded to Bronwell Street near Edgewood Avenue just before 2 a.m.
A 26-year-old African American man was suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.
Police believe this incident was isolated.
Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Park Street to investigate the report of a person stabbed.
The victim, a 26-year-old white male, was confronted by another man and sustained stab wounds to the head and face.
His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Both stabbings are under investigation.
