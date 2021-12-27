SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -On Christmas, a crash occurred on I-84 Westbound near Exit 16.
Two cars collided causing a rollover, the driver of second car was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Both cars were towed from the scene due to damages.
State police identified the driver as Tyler Santoro of Southbury.
This case remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact 203-267-2000
