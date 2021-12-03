NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a fight Friday.
It happened during the afternoon hours outside of the Betsy Ross Magnet School on Kimberly Avenue in New Haven.
Police say minor injuries have been reported at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are expected to release additional information at a later time.
