NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Following the uptick in deadly shootings last year, New Haven is already investigating its first two homicides of 2021.
Two people were killed inside a home on the corner of Chapel and Winthrop Streets on Sunday morning.
On Monday, there was still police tape around the multi-family home.
Gowned in protective suits, forensic detectives bagged up evidence outside the home.
“The building seems to have a lot of activity. The police have been there a number of times,” said Steven Perry.
Steven Perry, a neighbor who lives across the street, says detectives knocked on his door on Sunday.
“They just wondered if I saw anything, heard anything, and of course I asked what the situation was, with the people involved. I didn’t hear anything distinctly like a gun shot at all,” Perry said.
Two people, a man and a woman, were shot and killed inside an apartment. A visiting nurse came across the gruesome scene around 11:30 a.m.
A coworker, who asked not to be identified, said she just saw one of the victim’s last week.
“My stomach dropped when I got a phone call. I was her daily visiting nurse. I just so happened to not be working yesterday, but I did see her every day, Monday through Thursday,” the coworker said.
The two deaths are New Haven’s first two homicides of the new year and it comes on the heels of 20 homicides in 2020, which was up 11 from 2019.
Neighbors say a man was shot in the chest and killed in broad daylight on the same block in 2018. Police made an arrest in that case and those around the area are hoping for a similar result this time around.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304. All tips can be made anonymously.
