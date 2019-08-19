NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The Norwich Police Department has confirmed they are now investigating two former Diocese of Norwich church officials.
The targets of the investigation are both accused of sexually abusing young boys in the 1960s.
Because some of the alleged abuse took place outside the town of Norwich and one of the targets is dead, it is unclear what will come of the investigation.
The alleged victims remain hopeful that the police will be able to shine a light on some of their darkest days.
“I try to avoid people at all costs. I’m a reclusive. I stay in the house because I’m ashamed. To me, I feel that I’m taking up space, I don’t deserve to be breathing the air that everybody else is,” said Bob Kowal.
Bob Kowal says his life was forever changed when he was 6-years-old in 1963 when he was sexually abused by a nun at Saint Joseph’s School in Norwich in a building that was now a soup kitchen.
“She took away my life. She took away my heart. She took away my spirit,” Kowal said.
Kowal, who is now 62-years-old, says after he told his parents and the parish priest about the abused he transferred to a different school for decades and suffered in silence.
But now, Kowal feels his prayers for justice may be closer to being answered.
“It’s beautiful. I said, ‘it’s finally forthcoming,’” Kowal said.
Last week, a Norwich police detective told Kowal they are investigating his accusations.
“I was on the phone, I couldn’t even speak to him anymore. I hung up the phone and I sat on the floor in the fetal position, rocking back and forth,” Kowal said.
Norwich police began looking into Kowal’s allegations after they launched a separate investigation into another former Diocese of Norwich church official accused of sexually assaulting a child.
That is the case of Tim McGuire. The New London man spoke with Channel 3 last month and said he was molested by Father James Curry in the 60s at Noank Church when McGuire was just 8-years-old.
“He raped my soul. Where do you have left to go,” McGuire said.
Curry’s name appears on a list that was published by the diocese of 43 priests accused of sexually abusing children.
While investigating McGuire’s claims, police learned about Bob Kowal’s allegations.
Now, a Norwich detective confirms that McGuire and Kowal’s claims against two separate former Diocese of Norwich officials have been rolled into one investigation.
After all these years, Kowal remains skeptical, but hopes that the investigation will lead to some form of closure.
“That maybe everybody, myself and others who was victimized, will get some justice,” Kowal said.
Police have not released the full name of the nun who allegedly raped Kowal, so Channel 3 is not identifying her.
In the past, Norwich Bishop Michael Cote has refused to turn over secret church files on sexual abuse to law enforcement, but a Norwich detective says he will not hesitate to obtain a search warrant to get information if that is where the investigation leads him.
The Diocese of Norwich has repeatedly declined Channel 3’s requests for comment on the investigation.
