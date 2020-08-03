WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night.
According to state police officials, troopers, along with West Haven police officers responded to the Interstate 95 south on-ramp off of Campbell Avenue just after 10 p.m. to find an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
First responders immediately administered medical aid to the victim, later identified as New York resident 39-year-old Jawara Stennett, but Stennett was pronounced deceased.
The other passengers in the vehicle did not report any injuries.
State police said Stennett was heading back to his home in New York after celebrating a birthday during a visit to his father's.
The alleged shooter was believed to have been operating a white SUV.
A license plate and description of the operator have not yet been determined.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.
This incident remains under investigation.
