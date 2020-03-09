BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Monday evening.
Officers were called to the area of State Street and Wordin Avenue just before 10 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
The victim was taken home by a passerby.
There is no word on the victim’s injuries.
Police have not released any information regarding the suspect vehicle at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.