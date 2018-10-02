BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in September.
Bristol Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Stafford Avenue.
A truck towing a large boat backed into a car that was parked in the lot of 910 Stafford Avenue.
Police are searching for the person responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police.
