HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Hebron on Thursday morning.
Police said a car struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Church of the Holy Family on Church Street around 10 a.m.
The Church of the Holy Family parking lot is adjacent to the Raymond Brook Preserve.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials are working to identify a person of interest who was described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5’5” tall, 15 to 140 pounds, with shoulder length black hair. She is believed to be wearing a multi-colored poncho and black pants.
The person of interest may have been operating a black SUV.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, that may have witnessed something, to contact State Police at 860-848-6530.
