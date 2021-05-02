WATERBUYR (WFSB) - Police are investigating a homicide after a victim was fond suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night.
According to police, the person was found in the area of East Main Street and Wall Street around 11:40 p.m.
Responding officers on scene rendered aid to the victim, but the victim succumbed to the injuries. Officers located another victim, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg area.
This party was treated at a local hospital and released. Evidence of shots fired from the incident was recovered in the area.
Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and continue to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information on the incident contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.