ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A Rocky Hill High School football game set for Friday night was canceled after a report of alleged inappropriate conduct.
Rocky Hill was supposed to take on Plainville High School at home starting at 7 p.m.
The game was canceled after the Rocky Hill school administration received a report of inappropriate conduct, alleged to have occurred after Thursday's football practice.
According to Rocky Hill High School Principal Mario Almeida, the incident involved a number of student-athletes from the football team.
The Rocky Hill Police Department is now investigating the incident, calling it "potentially criminal in nature."
Friday night's game will not be rescheduled, officials said.
Saturday's junior varsity game was also canceled.
