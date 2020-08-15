BOLTON/ HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating suspicious incidents involving a van in the towns of Bolton and Hebron Friday.
Around 11 a.m. the van was seen trying to take a dog off it's owner's property on Notch Road in Bolton, police said.
Police say they received a call hours later from an address on Wall Street in Hebron that a man offered an 8-year-old girl candy from inside the van.
The operator is described as a white male under the age of 50.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.
