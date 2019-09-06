NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a serious crash involving a quad Thursday evening.
The crash occurred in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Longhini Lane.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim who was operating a quad-type vehicle in the middle of the roadway.
He was suffering from severe injuries.
The driver of a car who was also involved in the crash remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Detective and the reconstruction team were on the scene for several hours to determine the cause of the accident.
No additional details have been released.
