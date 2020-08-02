BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport are investigating a shooting late Saturday night that left two people injured.
According to the director for the city of Bridgeport's office of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications, Scott Appleby, officers responded to Kossuth Street around 11:30 p.m. for a shot spotter activation.
About a minute later, authorities received another shot spotter activation, this time on Maple Street.
Arriving officers located a male and a female inside a vehicle in the area, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The female party remains in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital after being shot multiple times, while the male was treated at Bridgeport Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
These shootings remain under investigation by Bridgeport Police.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.
(1) comment
Never fear. Send in a social worker
