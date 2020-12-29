NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating multiple shootings Tuesday night in the city.
According to police, officers were called to a scene around 1:30 p.m. after a man was shot in the hip on Washington Avenue between West Street and King Place.
Officers then responded to a shooting at 6 p.m. in the West Rock neighborhood on Augustine Street.
Police said another shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. on Congress Avenue between White Street and Redfield Street.
Police said the investigations are ongoing. It is unknown if the incidents are related.
Detectives ask anyone with information on the shootings to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
