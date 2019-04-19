NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation is underway into a New Haven shooting late on Thursday, police said.
According to police, one person was shot on Willow Street, between Mitchell Drive and Nash Street.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said he was hit in the shoulder as he stood outside a social gathering.
Police had no further details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304.
Stay with Eyewitness for updates.
