NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after a North Haven student posted a video on social media of what appeared to be a firearm.
According to North Haven police, personnel because aware of the video that was posted on Snapchat over the weekend.
Upon learning this information, North Haven High School and Middle School resource officers were in contact with school administrators to ensure the safety of all students.
The middle school student was identified, and it was determined he was not present at the middle school on Monday.
According to North Haven police, the firearm in question turned out to be an airsoft gun, which was seized by police.
The airsoft gun was never on the school’s property.
The police department said there were never any threats to the school or students.
All North Haven schools were deemed to be safe.
There is no word if any arrests will be made.
