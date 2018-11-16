HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning.
It happened at 424 Garden St. around 11 a.m. on Friday, after officers were called to a domestic incident.
Police said a male suspect was shot by a police officer.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he remains in critical condition at this time.
Two officers were taken to the hospital for observation.
Hartford police released audio transmissions from the officer-involved shooting.
