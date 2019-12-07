WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on Wall Street.
Police say they were called to the area for a report of a gunshot around 12:21 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived they found a female victim lying on the floor in an apartment.
Police say the victim had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Officials say paramedics provided treatment to the woman and transported her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
The deceased was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
The victim has not been identified by officials.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.