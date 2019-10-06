HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Maple Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police say Maple Avenue is closed between Franklin Avenue and Essex Street.
Police were notified of the shooting through a shot spotter activation before 1 a.m.
Hartford Hospital took in two gunshot victims, said police. One adult male was shot in the ankle and is expected to recover. Another adult male was shot in the thigh and in serious condition after suffering heavy blood loss. The victim is stable after surgery.
Lieutenant Paul Cicero said the shooting is under investigation.
