NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Saturday morning on West Ivy Street.
According to police a 20-year-old man from New Haven suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the buttocks, hand, and leg.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
