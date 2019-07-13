NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on Daggett Street, officials said.
Police say the officers responded to a residence on Daggett Street near Congress Avenue around 11:27 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot.
Officials say officers and medical responders found a 43-year-old man on the front porch with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators were on scene overnight, said police.
Witnesses of the shooting are urged to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.