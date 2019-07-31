EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – East Hartford police are investigating a possible assault in the area of Martin Park.
Eyewitness tell Channel 3 the victim claims she was sexually assaulted, but police have not yet confirmed that.
Officers are attempting to track down the suspect, but they do not believe this is a random attack.
A woman said she was attacked in broad daylight just steps away from the park.
According to the park’s aquatic director, the alleged assault took place off park property.
"It's highly disturbing. It's summertime, late in the day, it's not dark yet. Kids are out and about. This is the time any park you should feel safe at," said Alex Kronfield.
No additional details have been released.
