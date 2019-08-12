NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Racist graffiti, vulgar words, and offensive images were all found having been tagged on a number of cars in a quiet New Haven neighborhood.
It’s left people in the area disgusted by the vandalism.
Neighbors say there’s no place for this type of hate, adding it’s embarrassing for the neighborhood, but they said it’s not the first time they’ve had to deal with someone targeting cars in the area.
“Right on the hood, so can’t even drive without seeing this, seeing these profanities on the car,” said Jessica Ferraro.
Vandals spray painted the n-word along with a crude drawing of the male anatomy on a car in the neighborhood.
That car has since been cleaned up, but it was far from the only one hit in the Morris Cove neighborhood.
A person on Fort Hale Road said someone else had the f-word spray painted on their windshield, along with their headlights painted, and the aforementioned body part.
Neighbors have been checking home security cameras.
John Kasavas said while he couldn’t see anything, his camera did pick up two people on an ATV the night it happened and wonders if they were involved.
Police are investigating this tip as well.
While the graffiti is a first, neighbors said they’ve dealt with cars being broken into before, and recently had reports of people shooting BB guns at cars.
“I hope you find something better to do with your time than to harass the nice people of Morris Cove,” Ferraro said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police.
