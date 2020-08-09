MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested after local and state authorities responded to a shots fired call early this morning in Manchester.
According to State Police officials, troopers assigned to the Troop H barracks in Hartford and Manchester Police officers received a call around 2:45 Sunday morning saying that someone was firing a rifle in the commuter lot located at the corner of Buckland Hills and Pleasant Valley Road.
Further investigation resulted in the arrests 26-year-old Jesus Rivera-Gonzalez of East Hartford and 24-year-old Manuel Polanco of Lawrence, Massachusetts and the seizure of multiple firearms.
Both suspects will be arraigned in Manchester at a later date on the following charges:
- Failure to comply with commuter parking lot regulation
- Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
- Carrying a dangerous weapon
- Breach of peace - Second Degree
No one was injured during the incident.
This is the second time in the last week State and Manchester Police have responded to the commuter lot off of Buckland Street.
Last Sunday, two Massachusetts residents were shot inside the exact same commuter lot.
Both victims later died from their injuries.
