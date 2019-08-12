NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Police are responding to a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.
Police say the robbery happened at the Santander Bank branch at 215 Grand Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
No word at this point on a suspect or any injuries.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes to the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.